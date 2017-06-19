End of an Era: Reflections on Chris N...

End of an Era: Reflections on Chris Neil leaving the Ottawa Senators

13 hrs ago

With the news last week that Chris Neil will be looking to join another team for the 2017-2018 season, it truly marks the end of an era for the Ottawa Senators . From 1998, the Sens were a force to be reckoned with, at least in the regular season.

Chicago, IL

