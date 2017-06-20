Craig Anderson Wins the Bill Masterto...

Craig Anderson Wins the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy

Craig Anderson has been named the winner of the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy, an award given to the player that "best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship, and dedication to hockey". The award is voted on by the Professional Hockey Writers Association .

