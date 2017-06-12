Craig and Nicholle Anderson: We're gr...

Craig and Nicholle Anderson: We're grateful for everything we have

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Ottawa Citizen

Craig and Nicholle Anderson at the Ferguslea Senators SoirA©e at the Hilton Lac Leamy on Feb. 4, 2015. Greg Kolz photo Eighteen days after the Ottawa Senators were eliminated from the National Hockey League playoffs in the Eastern Conference final, the club's top goaltender and his wife spoke Monday afternoon from their off-season home in Coral Springs, Fla.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ottawa Citizen.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ottawa Senators Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ottawa Senators owner accuses drug company of l... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Fart news 6
News Jordan Eberle's two goals lead Edmonton Oilers ... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Fart news 2
News How Much is Alex Chiasson Worth? (Jul '15) Jul '15 Fart news 2
News Is it Fair to Make a Public Appeal for a Live O... (May '15) May '15 tom wingo 2
Curious About Andrew Hammond Rookie Cards? Ther... (Mar '15) Mar '15 Jay 1
News Ottawa police to face off against Sens' Bobby R... (Mar '15) Mar '15 stewart scott 2
News Should The Ottawa Senators Tank? (Jan '15) Jan '15 adcrebecca 1
See all Ottawa Senators Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ottawa Senators Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,697 • Total comments across all topics: 281,737,932

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC