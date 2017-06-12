Conditions have changed for the first NHL expansion draft in 17 years
Unlike the upcoming draft, which features only the newly added Las Vegas Golden Knights, the NHL was injecting two teams in 2000 when the Columbus Blue Jackets and Minnesota Wild both came aboard. There was no salary cap to consider then and two of the league's 28 teams - the Nashville Predators and Atlanta Thrashers - had their entire rosters protected from selection after having only recently joined via expansion themselves.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Western Star.
Add your comments below
Ottawa Senators Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ottawa Senators owner accuses drug company of l... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|6
|Jordan Eberle's two goals lead Edmonton Oilers ... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|How Much is Alex Chiasson Worth? (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|2
|Is it Fair to Make a Public Appeal for a Live O... (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Curious About Andrew Hammond Rookie Cards? Ther... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|Jay
|1
|Ottawa police to face off against Sens' Bobby R... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|stewart scott
|2
|Should The Ottawa Senators Tank? (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|adcrebecca
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ottawa Senators Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC