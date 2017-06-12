Complacency is Death This Summer for Pierre Dorion

That's how close Ottawa came to reaching the Stanley Cup Finals just one year after they missed the playoffs entirely, a few months after their playoff spot was in jeopardy, and seven months after most people predicted them to be a bubble team. The Senators went farther than even the most optimistic fans thought they would go, and the depressing thing is, they had a chance to win it all against a beatable Nashville team that had a Jekyll and Hyde Pekka Rinne in net.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silver Seven.