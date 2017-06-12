Complacency is Death This Summer for ...

Complacency is Death This Summer for Pierre Dorion

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Silver Seven

That's how close Ottawa came to reaching the Stanley Cup Finals just one year after they missed the playoffs entirely, a few months after their playoff spot was in jeopardy, and seven months after most people predicted them to be a bubble team. The Senators went farther than even the most optimistic fans thought they would go, and the depressing thing is, they had a chance to win it all against a beatable Nashville team that had a Jekyll and Hyde Pekka Rinne in net.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silver Seven.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ottawa Senators Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ottawa Senators owner accuses drug company of l... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Fart news 6
News Jordan Eberle's two goals lead Edmonton Oilers ... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Fart news 2
News How Much is Alex Chiasson Worth? (Jul '15) Jul '15 Fart news 2
News Is it Fair to Make a Public Appeal for a Live O... (May '15) May '15 tom wingo 2
Curious About Andrew Hammond Rookie Cards? Ther... (Mar '15) Mar '15 Jay 1
News Ottawa police to face off against Sens' Bobby R... (Mar '15) Mar '15 stewart scott 2
News Should The Ottawa Senators Tank? (Jan '15) Jan '15 adcrebecca 1
See all Ottawa Senators Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ottawa Senators Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,277 • Total comments across all topics: 281,749,982

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC