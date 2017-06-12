Canucks sign D Erik Gudbranson to one-year contract extension worth US$3.5M
Ottawa Senators left wing Mike Hoffman scores past Vancouver Canucks defenceman Erik Gudbranson as he tries to defend the open net during second period NHL action in Ottawa on November 3, 2016. The Vancouver Canucks have signed defenceman Erik Gudbranson to a one-year contract extension worth US$3.5 million, the club announced Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Courier.
Add your comments below
Ottawa Senators Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ottawa Senators owner accuses drug company of l... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|6
|Jordan Eberle's two goals lead Edmonton Oilers ... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|How Much is Alex Chiasson Worth? (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|2
|Is it Fair to Make a Public Appeal for a Live O... (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Curious About Andrew Hammond Rookie Cards? Ther... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|Jay
|1
|Ottawa police to face off against Sens' Bobby R... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|stewart scott
|2
|Should The Ottawa Senators Tank? (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|adcrebecca
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ottawa Senators Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC