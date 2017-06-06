Brassard undergoes right shoulder surgery Ottawa Senators center Derick Brassard has undergone surgery for a torn labrum in his right shoulder Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2rSFOFN Senators general manager Pierre Dorion said in a statement that the surgery, performed Tuesday in Cleveland, went as planned, and Brassard will begin a rehabilitation program immediately. Dorion said that the expected recovery period is four to five months and he is hopeful Brassard will be ready for the start of the regular season.

