Bobby Orr Loves To Watch Erik Karlsson, Believes He Could Win Art Ross Trophy
BOSTON a?? Ottawa Senators defenseman Erik Karlsson is an extraordinary talent, so much so that he's drawn comparisons to the best D-man in NHL history: Bruins legend Bobby Orr . Karlsson, like Orr, plays a very fast-paced, offensive-heavy style of hockey.
Ottawa Senators Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ottawa Senators owner accuses drug company of l... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|6
|Jordan Eberle's two goals lead Edmonton Oilers ... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|How Much is Alex Chiasson Worth? (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|2
|Is it Fair to Make a Public Appeal for a Live O... (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Curious About Andrew Hammond Rookie Cards? Ther... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|Jay
|1
|Ottawa police to face off against Sens' Bobby R... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|stewart scott
|2
|Should The Ottawa Senators Tank? (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|adcrebecca
|1
