Batherson, Gawanke picked in 2017 NHL draft in Chicago

Drake Batherson has carried on a family tradition after being selected by the Ottawa Senators in the 2017 NHL draft Saturday in Chicago. His father, Norm Batherson of North Sydney, played in the American Hockey League for the former Prince Edward Island Senators, while his uncle, tough guy Dennis Vial, skated for Ottawa for five seasons from 1992 to 1998.

