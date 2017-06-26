Batherson, Gawanke picked in 2017 NHL draft in Chicago
Drake Batherson has carried on a family tradition after being selected by the Ottawa Senators in the 2017 NHL draft Saturday in Chicago. His father, Norm Batherson of North Sydney, played in the American Hockey League for the former Prince Edward Island Senators, while his uncle, tough guy Dennis Vial, skated for Ottawa for five seasons from 1992 to 1998.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Breton Post.
Add your comments below
Ottawa Senators Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ottawa Senators owner accuses drug company of l... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|6
|Jordan Eberle's two goals lead Edmonton Oilers ... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|How Much is Alex Chiasson Worth? (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|2
|Is it Fair to Make a Public Appeal for a Live O... (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Curious About Andrew Hammond Rookie Cards? Ther... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|Jay
|1
|Ottawa police to face off against Sens' Bobby R... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|stewart scott
|2
|Should The Ottawa Senators Tank? (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|adcrebecca
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ottawa Senators Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC