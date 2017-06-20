Avs take defenseman Makar with No. 4 pick
Cale Makar poses for photos after being selected fourth overall by the Colorado Avalanche during the 2017 NHL Draft at the United Center on Friday in Chicago. The Avalanche selected NCAA-bound defenseman Cale Makar with the fourth pick in the first round of the NHL draft Friday.
