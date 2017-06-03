Apple says payouts from App Store total $70 bn
These growth numbers for Apple's App Store platform are impressive, but they may simply be mirroring more iPhones in use, rather than additional apps or sales per user. Apple may finally get overtaken by Android in developer revenues this year , but today the iPhone maker passed a milestone of its own: the company said it has passed $70 billion in payouts to app developers, up from $50 billion about a year ago, after taking its commission.
