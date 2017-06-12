Annual Special Olympics P.E.I. festiv...

Annual Special Olympics P.E.I. festival to welcome founder

12 hrs ago Read more: The Guardian

Frank Hayden, also a recent inductee into Canada's Sports Hall of Fame, will take part in the Special Olympics Festival in Summerside as well as the Enriching Lives Gala in Charlottetown on Monday, June 26. Special Olympics P.E.I. is celebrating its 30th anniversary and organizers are thrilled to share it with the man who started it all. As a faculty member at the University of Toronto in the early 1960s, Hayden found that children with an intellectual disability were only half as physically fit as their non-disabled peers.

