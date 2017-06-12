Annual Special Olympics P.E.I. festival to welcome founder
Frank Hayden, also a recent inductee into Canada's Sports Hall of Fame, will take part in the Special Olympics Festival in Summerside as well as the Enriching Lives Gala in Charlottetown on Monday, June 26. Special Olympics P.E.I. is celebrating its 30th anniversary and organizers are thrilled to share it with the man who started it all. As a faculty member at the University of Toronto in the early 1960s, Hayden found that children with an intellectual disability were only half as physically fit as their non-disabled peers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Guardian.
Add your comments below
Ottawa Senators Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ottawa Senators owner accuses drug company of l... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|6
|Jordan Eberle's two goals lead Edmonton Oilers ... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|How Much is Alex Chiasson Worth? (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|2
|Is it Fair to Make a Public Appeal for a Live O... (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Curious About Andrew Hammond Rookie Cards? Ther... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|Jay
|1
|Ottawa police to face off against Sens' Bobby R... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|stewart scott
|2
|Should The Ottawa Senators Tank? (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|adcrebecca
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ottawa Senators Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC