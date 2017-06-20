2017-18 Capitals Schedule Released: Season Opens October 5 in Ottawa
The 2017-18 NHL schedule is out and, as we already knew , the Caps will kick things off in the other nation's capital with a visit to the Ottawa Senators on October 5. The home slate of the schedule gets underway two nights later, when the Caps play host to the Canadiens on October 7. ARLINGTON, Va. - The National Hockey League today announced the 2017-18 regular-season schedule for its 31 member clubs.
