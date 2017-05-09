White House postpones meeting to decide on participation in Paris climate pact

Investors representing trillions in assets are urging G7 leaders to keep their climate commitments, and in the USA about two dozen major companies are calling on President Donald Trump to remain in the Paris Agreement. When asked about the USA position, Yvon Slingenberg, head of the European Commission's delegation, told a news conference: "We do consider that it would be quite important to stay at the table", even with Trump's pro-coal policies.

