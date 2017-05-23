What are the Senators' chances of winning Game 7?

Ottawa's Erik Karlsson, left, and Pittsburgh's Sidney Crosby both hope to tip the odds in their respective teams' favour. The Pittsburgh Penguins are favoured to win Game 7 of the East final on Thursday night , but what are the odds the Ottawa Senators upset the defending champs? Generally speaking, with the amount of parity that exists in the NHL, even a clearly superior team might only be expected to win 6 out of 10 games against a weaker foe in the playoffs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.