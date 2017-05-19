Video: Bobby Ryan crunches Chad Ruhwedel, who has yet to return
According to reports, Chad Ruhwedel wasn't on the Penguins bench for the beginning of the second period, after he took a crunching and controversial hit from Ottawa Senators forward Bobby Ryan in the final minute of the first period during Game 4. As you can see in the video, Ruhwedel remained down on the ice in pain while a scrum ensued along the boards. Ian Cole , who came to the defense of Ruhwedel, dropped Ryan to the ice and was assessed a minor penalty for roughing.
