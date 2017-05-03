Ups and Downs: Playoffs Week 3
Don't look now, but the Senators are up 2-0 on the New York Rangers in Round 2. I'll continue to preach not counting your chickens before they've hatched, but this is still more wins than many pundits saw the Sens getting. That's pretty good.
