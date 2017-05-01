Tough to blame Senators fans for stay...

Tough to blame Senators fans for staying home

The Ottawa Senators ' second home game of the second round was a sellout, which makes sense because it was an important playoff game on a Saturday. But the first home game fell about 2,000 seats short of a sellout, which is a sad commentary on a whole lot of the things wrong with that organization.

