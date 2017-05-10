Ticket prices, bar crowds rise as Ottawa Senators continue Stanley Cup run

Before the second round against the New York Rangers, tickets for a home game were available on online seller StubHub for $57.50, but the cheapest ticket for Game 1 of the third-round series against the Pittsburgh Penguins has already reached $105. The most expensive seat at the Canadian Tire Centre is currently listed for $2,000, while the most expensive ticket for the Rangers series was $325.

