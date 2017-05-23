The Chet Sellers and Luke Peristy Pod...

The Chet Sellers and Luke Peristy Podcast - Episode 49

After a tough Game 5 loss, things are looking bleak for the Senators - unless you're listening to us! Let us convince you that hitting bottom is the best way to bounce back, and let us answer a few burning questions at the same time! For example: can Craig Anderson get it together? Can the power play avoid going 0-for-30? Can Mark Borowiecki make the difference? The Senators will definitely win Game 6, but only if you listen! And remember, if you love the show, check out the archive and subscribe through RSS or iTunes !

