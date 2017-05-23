The Chet Sellers and Luke Peristy Podcast - Episode 49
After a tough Game 5 loss, things are looking bleak for the Senators - unless you're listening to us! Let us convince you that hitting bottom is the best way to bounce back, and let us answer a few burning questions at the same time! For example: can Craig Anderson get it together? Can the power play avoid going 0-for-30? Can Mark Borowiecki make the difference? The Senators will definitely win Game 6, but only if you listen! And remember, if you love the show, check out the archive and subscribe through RSS or iTunes !
Start the conversation, or Read more at Silver Seven.
Add your comments below
Ottawa Senators Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ottawa Senators owner accuses drug company of l... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|6
|Jordan Eberle's two goals lead Edmonton Oilers ... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|How Much is Alex Chiasson Worth? (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|2
|Is it Fair to Make a Public Appeal for a Live O... (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Curious About Andrew Hammond Rookie Cards? Ther... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|Jay
|1
|Ottawa police to face off against Sens' Bobby R... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|stewart scott
|2
|Should The Ottawa Senators Tank? (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|adcrebecca
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ottawa Senators Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC