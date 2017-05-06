Sweet overtime win for Senators, elim...

Sweet overtime win for Senators, eliminate Bruins in six games

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

"There's nothing like living in the National Hockey League and living in these playoffs", MacArthur said after his second goal of the series sent his team into the Eastern Conference semifinals against the New York Rangers . Despite squandering a 2-0 lead, one of the bright spots in Game 5 for Ottawa was a much-anticipated goal from Stone, who notched his first career playoff tally and halted a 19-game drought overall dating to February 19. Rask ended with 41 saves, and had to deal with three Ottawa power plays late in the contest - two at the end of the first overtime and one at the start of the second OT.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ottawa Senators Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ottawa Senators owner accuses drug company of l... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Fart news 6
News Jordan Eberle's two goals lead Edmonton Oilers ... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Fart news 2
News How Much is Alex Chiasson Worth? (Jul '15) Jul '15 Fart news 2
News Is it Fair to Make a Public Appeal for a Live O... (May '15) May '15 tom wingo 2
Curious About Andrew Hammond Rookie Cards? Ther... (Mar '15) Mar '15 Jay 1
News Ottawa police to face off against Sens' Bobby R... (Mar '15) Mar '15 stewart scott 2
News Should The Ottawa Senators Tank? (Jan '15) Jan '15 adcrebecca 1
See all Ottawa Senators Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ottawa Senators Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,965 • Total comments across all topics: 280,824,645

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC