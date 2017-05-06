Sweet overtime win for Senators, eliminate Bruins in six games
"There's nothing like living in the National Hockey League and living in these playoffs", MacArthur said after his second goal of the series sent his team into the Eastern Conference semifinals against the New York Rangers . Despite squandering a 2-0 lead, one of the bright spots in Game 5 for Ottawa was a much-anticipated goal from Stone, who notched his first career playoff tally and halted a 19-game drought overall dating to February 19. Rask ended with 41 saves, and had to deal with three Ottawa power plays late in the contest - two at the end of the first overtime and one at the start of the second OT.
Ottawa Senators Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ottawa Senators owner accuses drug company of l... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|6
|Jordan Eberle's two goals lead Edmonton Oilers ... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|How Much is Alex Chiasson Worth? (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|2
|Is it Fair to Make a Public Appeal for a Live O... (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Curious About Andrew Hammond Rookie Cards? Ther... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|Jay
|1
|Ottawa police to face off against Sens' Bobby R... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|stewart scott
|2
|Should The Ottawa Senators Tank? (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|adcrebecca
|1
