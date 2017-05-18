Sullivan's gamble on Murray pays off with Penguins 3-2 win over Senators

It turns out Mike Sullivan's decision to start Matt Murray for Game 4 of the NHL's Eastern Conference final was the right one. Murray, who hadn't started a game since April 6, looked comfortable making 24 saves as the Penguins defeated the Ottawa Senators 3-2 to tie the best-of-seven series 2-2, with Game 5 Sunday afternoon in Pittsburgh.

