Started from the bottom: Craig Anderson took the long road to become Lundqvist's equal
If first impressions stuck, Craig Anderson wouldn't be here helping the Ottawa Senators threaten a trip to the Eastern Conference final. From an embarrassing losing streak at the start of his NHL career to a merry-go-round through waivers to tending goal for some of the league's worst teams, Anderson had to work his way up from the bottom to reach this stage and join Henrik Lundqvist as one of the game's elite.
