Started from the bottom: Craig Anders...

Started from the bottom: Craig Anderson took the long road to become Lundqvist's equal

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Courier

Ottawa Senators goalie Craig Anderson makes a save against the New York Rangers during the second period in game two of a second-round NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff series in Ottawa on Saturday, April 29, 2017. If first impressions stuck, Anderson wouldn't be here helping the Ottawa Senators threaten a trip to the Eastern Conference final.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld If first impressions stuck, Craig Anderson wouldn't be here helping the Ottawa Senators threaten a trip to the Eastern Conference final.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ottawa Senators Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ottawa Senators owner accuses drug company of l... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Fart news 6
News Jordan Eberle's two goals lead Edmonton Oilers ... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Fart news 2
News How Much is Alex Chiasson Worth? (Jul '15) Jul '15 Fart news 2
News Is it Fair to Make a Public Appeal for a Live O... (May '15) May '15 tom wingo 2
Curious About Andrew Hammond Rookie Cards? Ther... (Mar '15) Mar '15 Jay 1
News Ottawa police to face off against Sens' Bobby R... (Mar '15) Mar '15 stewart scott 2
News Should The Ottawa Senators Tank? (Jan '15) Jan '15 adcrebecca 1
See all Ottawa Senators Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ottawa Senators Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,575 • Total comments across all topics: 280,709,376

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC