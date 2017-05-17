Sens score four first period goals, blowing out Pens in dominant Game 3 win

Ottawa got four goals past Marc-Andre Fleury in the first 12 minutes and 52 seconds - including the fastest three goals in team playoff history - and went on to top the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-1 Wednesday night at Canadian Tire Centre. Kyle Turris, Derick Brassard, Mike Hoffman and Marc Methot each had a goal and an assist and Craig Anderson stopped 25 shots in the victory, which gives the Sens a 2-1 series edge with Game 4 ahead on Friday night.

