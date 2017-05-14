Senators stress 'pack mentality' defense is key to slowing down Penguins
Not only did the Ottawa Senators win Saturday, taking a 1-0 lead in the Eastern Conference Final, but they managed to hold both Sidney Crosby and Phil Kessel off the score board. Evgeni Malkin did manage to score late in the third period on a beautiful deflection in front of Craig Anderson , sending the game into overtime.
