Schultz, Hornqvist game-time decisions for Penguins in Game 7 against Senators

Head coach Mike Sullivan said that both defenceman Justin Schultz and winger Patric Hornqvist would be game-time decisions for Thursday night's decisive game against the visiting Ottawa Senators. Schultz hasn't played since Game 2. He suffered an upper-body injury when he hit the boards awkwardly after a hit from Ottawa's Mike Hoffman.

