Round 3, Game 4 preview: Pittsburgh Penguins @ Ottawa Senators
Coming off a 5-1 win on Wednesday night, the Ottawa Senators look to take a 3-1 stranglehold in the Eastern Conference Final series with a win on Friday night. The Sens are looking to repeat their strong start from Wednesday when they racked up four goals in an eventful first period.
