Rangers regroup after tough loss, confident for Game 3
By VIN A. CHERWOO, AP Sports Writer GREENBURGH, N.Y. - Back home and with an extra day off following their tough double-overtime loss at Ottawa, the New York Rangers are a confident group as they prepare to face the Senators in Game 3. The Rangers led 5-3 late in the third period on Saturday before Ottawa's Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored twice in the last 3:19 to tie the score and then got the winner 2:54 into the second extra period for his fourth goal of the game to give the Senators a 6-5 win and a 2-0 series lead. forward J.T. Miller said Monday at the team's practice facility.
