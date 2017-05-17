Rangers, Islanders to play preseason game in Bridgeport

New York Rangers' Kevin Hayes fights for control of the puck with Ottawa Senators' Jean-Gabriel Pageau and Cody Ceci during the second period of Game 6 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series, Tuesday, May 9, 2017, in New York. less New York Rangers' Kevin Hayes fights for control of the puck with Ottawa Senators' Jean-Gabriel Pageau and Cody Ceci during the second period of Game 6 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round ... more Bridgeport will host its sixth NHL exhibition game in the fall, and for the first time, the New York Rangers will pay a visit.

