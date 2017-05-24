Predators are dominating the Stanley Cup Playoffs in rest
If the Stanley Cup Playoffs are a battle of attrition, then the Nashville Predators are the side that always makes sure everyone has rations and a good place to sleep. OK, that's an esoteric way of saying that the Predators have managed to get rest while other teams work deep into playoff series.
