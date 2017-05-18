Playoff payoff brings business to Sens Mile
Roe McAusland, manager at St. Louis Bar and Grill on Elgin Street, says business has increased thanks to the Sens long playoff run. As the Ottawa Senators surge ahead in the Stanley Cup playoff, their success is translating into big business for pubs along Elgin Street or - as it's known during special springtimes - the Sens Mile.
