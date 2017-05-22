Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Ottawa Senators Game 6 Odds, Analysis, NHL Betting Pick

The Pittsburgh Penguins will look to close out the Ottawa Senators on the road as solid favorites for Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Final on Tuesday. The defending Stanley Cup champion Penguins have won the last two games in this series by a combined score of 10-2 following a 7-0 home rout of the Senators in Game 5 on Sunday after dropping two of the first three.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BleacherReport.