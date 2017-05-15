Pens, Sens, Preds, Ducks traded their way to NHL's final 4

Ottawa Senators' Bobby Ryan scores [ast Pittsburgh Penguins goalie Marc-Andre Fleury after getting by Olli Maatta during the overtime period of Game 1 of the Eastern Conference final in the NHL hockey Stanley Cup... . Nashville Predators' Ryan Johansen celebrates after scoring a goal against the Anaheim Ducks during the first period of Game 2 of the Western Conference final in the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs, Sunday, May 14, 2017, ... .

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS 3 Springfield.