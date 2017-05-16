Penguins tie series with victory over Senators

Pittsburgh Penguins' Phil Kessel, center, celebrates with teammates Evgeni Malkin and Chris Kunitz after scoring against the Ottawa Senators during the third period of Game 2 of the Eastern Conference final in the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs, Monday, May 15, 2017, in Pittsburgh. A shot by Pittsburgh Penguins' Phil Kessel gets past Ottawa Senators goalie Craig Anderson during the third period of Game 2 of the Eastern Conference final in the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs, Monday, May 15, 2017, in Pittsburgh.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post Register.