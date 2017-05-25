Penguins beat Senators to reach Stanley Cup Final
The defending champion Pittsburgh Penguins are returning to the Stanley Cup Final after a 3-2 double overtime Game 7 victory over the Ottawa Senators Thursday night. With the home victory, Pittsburgh won its second straight Eastern Conference championship and will now seek to add another Stanley Cup title after winning the fourth in franchise history last season.
