Ottawa Senators take series lead in Eastern Conference final after Ryan OT winner

Bobby Ryan scored at 4:59 of overtime to give the Ottawa Senators a 2-1 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference final Saturday night at PPG Paints Arena. Ryan came out of a tangle along the right-wing boards for a short breakaway and roofed a shot past goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury .

