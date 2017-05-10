Ottawa Senators Fans Celebrate in Streets While Obeying All Traffic Laws
The Ottawa Senators beat the New York Rangers on Tuesday night to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. To celebrate the 4-2 series win, Senators fans took to the streets - as long as the traffic signals allowed them to do so.
