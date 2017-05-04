Ottawa Senators' Derick Brassard Lose...

Ottawa Senators' Derick Brassard Loses Out in New York

The former New York Rangers center is probably hoping he scores better in the playoffs than he did with his Tribeca apartment sale Derick Brassard suffered a loss on Tuesday and with his Tribeca apartment - click through to see all the photos, including the Rangers jersey sitting in the closet. Former New York Ranger and current Ottawa Senators center Derick Brassard is probably hoping he scores better at Madison Square Garden tonight than he did with his Tribeca apartment.

