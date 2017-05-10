Ottawa Is a Different Type of Hockey Town

Don't let anyone tell you that the Ottawa Senators failing to sell out Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semi finals wasn't worthy of the relentless national media coverage it received. The Senators may be located in the least profitably populated city of Canadian NHL teams and they may be the only team in the country to have their arena situated outside the downtown core , but it is absolutely inexcusable to not fill the building during the playoffs.

