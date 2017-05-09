New York Rangers Look to Avoid Elimination Against Ottawa Senators Tonight on NBCSN

Henrik Lundqvist and the New York Rangers look to stay alive and force a decisive Game 7 with a victory tonight at home, when they host Erik Karlsson and the Ottawa Senators in Game 6 at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. John Forslund , Joe Micheletti , and Emmy Award-winner Pierre McGuire will call Senators-Rangers from Madison Square Garden.

