Mick Colageo - Inside the Bruins: Coach is Senators' center of attention

Because Erik Karlsson controls a hockey game as fluidly as any defenseman since Bobby Orr, the absence of a superstar center hasn't stopped the Ottawa Senators from becoming this spring's sinus headache. With a 1-0 lead on defending champion Pittsburgh in the Eastern Conference Finals, are the Senators in contention for the Stanley Cup? Yes.

