Maple Leafs know their second round p...

Maple Leafs know their second round pick position for the 2017 NHL Entry Draft

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Pension Plan Puppets

The Toronto Maple Leafs have one second round pick in the upcoming draft, and they got it in the Dion Phaneuf trade. We now know that the Ottawa Senators will have a draft ranking of 28, with the Ducks , the other conference final loser, picking at 29. This means the Leafs' second round pick is number 59. So what do you get at 59? Last year St. Louis took goalie prospect Evan Fitzpatrick.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pension Plan Puppets.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ottawa Senators Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ottawa Senators owner accuses drug company of l... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Fart news 6
News Jordan Eberle's two goals lead Edmonton Oilers ... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Fart news 2
News How Much is Alex Chiasson Worth? (Jul '15) Jul '15 Fart news 2
News Is it Fair to Make a Public Appeal for a Live O... (May '15) May '15 tom wingo 2
Curious About Andrew Hammond Rookie Cards? Ther... (Mar '15) Mar '15 Jay 1
News Ottawa police to face off against Sens' Bobby R... (Mar '15) Mar '15 stewart scott 2
News Should The Ottawa Senators Tank? (Jan '15) Jan '15 adcrebecca 1
See all Ottawa Senators Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ottawa Senators Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Egypt
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Recession
  4. Microsoft
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,779 • Total comments across all topics: 281,307,959

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC