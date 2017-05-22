Lower Ottawa Valley's holy hockey gra...

Lower Ottawa Valley's holy hockey grail uncovered

For much of the time hockey historian James Milks was looking for the Maclaren Cup, it sat on a showroom floor in an east-end industrial park - coincidentally not far from where Milks works as a software designer - waiting for years for its owner to return and claim it. The object of the one-time Chelsea - now Aylmer - resident and amateur hockey historian's quest was the Maclaren Cup, the trophy that for more than 50 years was presented annually to the winners of the Lower Ottawa Hockey Association, a senior league that predated professional hockey.



