Lower Ottawa Valley's holy hockey grail uncovered

For much of the time hockey historian James Milks was looking for the Maclaren Cup, it sat on a showroom floor in an east-end industrial park - coincidentally not far from where Milks works as a software designer - waiting for years for its owner to return and claim it. The object of the one-time Chelsea - now Aylmer - resident and amateur hockey historian's quest was the Maclaren Cup, the trophy that for more than 50 years was presented annually to the winners of the Lower Ottawa Hockey Association, a senior league that predated professional hockey.

