Leaked Trump draft order blames NAFTA for wealth transfer from US
Trump's remarks come as debate swirls around his presidential campaign promise to end the North America Free Trade Agreement or NAFTA in contrast to his recent assertion that he will "negotiate" a revision of the treaty that has guided USA trade policy with Mexico and Canada since 1994. Trump, speaking in the Oval Office, said he had been days away from signing the order to start the withdrawal process, but he said he has put that plan on hold after Wednesday phone calls from the president of Mexico, Enrique Pena Nieto, and the prime minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau.
