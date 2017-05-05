Leafs Links: Nylander, Marner and Aaltonen in action at Worlds;...

Recent signing Miro Aaltonen, who was moved onto Finland's top line with Valtteri Filppula and Sebastien Aho in the final exhibition game, will play against Belarus at 10 a.m. EST . Mitch Marner - expected to play on a line with Brayden Point and Travis Konecny - and Team Canada will follow against the Czechs at 2 p.m. EST .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Toronto Maple Leafs Hot Stove.