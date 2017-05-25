Kelly or Wingels to replace White as Senators tweak lineup for Game 7
Head coach Guy Boucher said that Chris Kelly or Tommy Wingels will take the place of rookie Colin White in Thursday night's decisive game against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Kelly has yet to dress since the first round against Boston, but the 36-year-old forward does have 91 games of playoff experience.
