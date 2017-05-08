How Rangers Can Regroup After Game Five Loss
With Craig Anderson on the bench and time winding down, Senator's Derick Brassard scored the tying goal to send game five into overtime where Kyle Turris would give Ottawa the series lead. For the second time in this playoff series, the Senators tied the game with an extra skater in the third period and pulled out the victory in overtime.
