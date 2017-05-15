How Ottawa helped build the NHL in Pittsburgh nearly 100 years ago
Although the Pittsburgh Penguins were among the NHL's first expansion teams when the league doubled in size from the so-called Original Six in 1967, the Steel City's NHL roots go much further back. Pittsburgh's first NHL team, the Pirates, were regular opponents of the first incarnation of the Senators, including the 1927 squad that claimed Ottawa's most recent Stanley Cup.
