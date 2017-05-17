Hornqvist, Rust, Schultz out for Game 3 vs. Senators
The Penguins' Bryan Rust was forced to leave Monday's game against the Senators after getting hit by Senators defenceman Dion Phaneuf. Head coach Mike Sullivan says the forward will sit out Wednesday's Game 3 of the NHL Eastern Conference final in Ottawa.
